Qatar, Etihad slam American Airlines for ending codeshare deals

Qatar Airways and Abu Dhabi's Etihad said Thursday they were disappointed with an American Airlines decision to end its codeshare relationships with them as part of its push against government subsidies of Middle Eastern carriers.



On Wednesday, American notified both carriers of its decision to no longer share flights with them over what it described as "illegal subsidies".



"We are disappointed," Akbar al-Baker, chief executive of Qatar Airways, said on Thursday.



But he said the decision would not lead to his airline reducing services to the United States.



American's decision came after Qatar Airways said in June that it wanted to buy as much as a 10 percent stake in American Airlines, which caught the US carrier by surprise.

...