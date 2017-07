U.S. Republican Senator Ted Cruz Tuesday proposed a bill calling for the unconditional release of U.S. nationals and permanent legal residents detained in Iran.



The bill put forward by Cruz urges the U.S. and its allies to establish a multinational task force to secure the release of U.S. and foreign nationals imprisoned in Iran.



Cruz called on President Donald Trump to make the unconditional release of detained U.S. nationals and permanent legal residents in Iran a top priority.

