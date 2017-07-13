Struck by liver cancer, Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo dies

Chinese Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, a prominent dissident since the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests, died on Thursday from multiple organ failure, having not been allowed to leave the country for treatment for late-stage liver cancer.



The leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee which, to Beijing's ire, awarded Liu the peace prize in 2010, said the Chinese government bore a heavy responsibility for his death.



China said at the time that Liu's award was an "obscenity" that should not have gone to a man it called a criminal and a subversive.



Rights groups and Western governments had urged China to allow Liu and his wife to leave the country to be treated abroad, as Liu had said he wanted.



But the government had warned repeatedly against interference and said Liu was being treated by renowned Chinese cancer experts.

...