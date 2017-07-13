May faces fight over Brexit law to end EU membership

Prime Minister Theresa May's government published a draft law Thursday to formally end Britain's membership of the European Union, but opposition parties and the leaders of Scotland and Wales threatened to block what they said was a "naked power grab".



The new bill would repeal the 1972 European Communities Act, convert an estimated 12,000 existing European regulations into British law and end the supremacy of EU legislation.



May began the two-year process of leaving the EU on March 29, setting Britain on an uncharted journey.



Extricating Britain from four decades of membership is no small task, and the new European Union (Withdrawal) Bill is one of eight Brexit bills the government will introduce.



The Scottish and Welsh leaders complain the bill does not provide for the promised transfer of EU powers to their devolved governments.



But May's Scottish minister David Mundell disputed this, saying that eventually Brexit would result in a "power bonanza for the Scottish parliament".

...