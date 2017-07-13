Trump defends son over Russian lawyer meeting

President Donald Trump defended his son Donald Jr on Thursday who is under fire for accepting a meeting with a Moscow lawyer during the US election campaign last year.



Trump was in Paris at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, with both men talking of a newfound friendship.



Macron said earlier that he had a "strong disagreement" over the deal with Trump, who hopes to renegotiate the agreement



Earlier, Macron gave Trump a personal tour of Napoleon's tomb at the Invalides military complex in central Paris, before the two men headed for talks.



Again the body language was warm, with Trump complimenting Macron's wife and even giving the French leader a lift back to the presidency in his eight-tonne car, known as The Beast.



Trump and Macron will watch Friday's Bastille Day military parade together and marking the US entry to the war in 1917 .

...