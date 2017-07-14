Lula defiant after conviction, vows to run again

In a brief, at times emotional speech, Silva told supporters in downtown Sao Paulo that the court had no proof and the conviction was politically motivated.



"Lula for president!" the crowd responded.



Silva never owned the apartment, but prosecutors argued it was intended for him.



Silva is the highest-profile figure to be convicted so far, and the first Brazilian ex-president to be found guilty in a criminal proceeding at least since the restoration of democracy in the 1980s.



If they uphold the conviction, Silva would be barred from seeking office.



Prosecutors said they would appeal seeking to increase the nine-and-a-half-year sentence.

