Trump visits Paris, with or without his friend Jim

For all things Paris, President Donald Trump's go-to guy is Jim. The way Trump tells it – Jim is a friend who loves Paris and used to visit every year. Yet, as Trump visits the city Thursday for his first time as president, it's unlikely that Jim will be tagging along. Jim doesn't go to Paris anymore.



Trump repeatedly talked about the enigmatic Jim while on the campaign trail, but his friend didn't receive widespread attention until Trump became president.



"Paris?" Jim replied, as relayed by Trump.



The Jim story highlights differences on immigration between Trump and major European leaders, including Trump's host in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron.

...