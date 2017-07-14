‘Car Wash’ probe upending Brazilian politics

An investigation that started more than three years ago in a Brasilia gas station might end the career of the most popular political leader in Brazil's history. Wednesday, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was convicted of corruption and money laundering in the sprawling "Car Wash" probe, which is looking into billions of dollars in contracts with oil-giant Petrobras and now affects almost all aspects of business and political life in the South American nation. Current President Michel Temer is also facing charges, recently becoming Brazil's first sitting president to be hit with a corruption accusation.



Prosecutors say executives of major construction companies such as Odebrecht, OAS and Andrade Gutierrez effectively formed a cartel that decided which firms would be awarded Petrobras contracts, often worth billions of dollars, and how over-priced each deal would be.

...