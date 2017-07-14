Trump stance on climate deal could change

Trump and Macron's relationship got off to a bumpy start, but both have an incentive to improve it – Macron hopes to elevate France's role in global affairs, and Trump, seemingly isolated among world leaders, needs a friend overseas.



Weeks after Macron hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Versailles Palace, Trump will bask in the trappings of the Bastille Day military parade Friday and commemorations of the entry 100 years ago of U.S. troops into World War I.



Macron views it as counter-productive to isolate the U.S. on the world stage, and said he and Trump had asked diplomats to draw up in the coming weeks an initiative aimed at preparing the future of Syria.



In bringing Trump to Paris, Macron has stolen a march on Britain's embattled Prime Minister Theresa May.

