Missing Venezuelan pilot in chopper attack appears at rally

Oscar Perez, the action star helicopter pilot who vanished after dropping grenades on Venezuela's Supreme Court, appeared unexpectedly Thursday at an opposition rally, his first public apperance since the attack.



Perez, who is also an elite police officer, gave brief statements at the event honoring the 95 killed in more than three months of violent anti-government protests before fleeing quickly on a motorcycle.



Perez urged Venezuelans to turn out for a opposition-organized symbolic vote this Sunday, an effort to voice resistance to President Nicolas Maduro's plans to rewrite the constitution.

