Australia to compel technology firms to provide access to encrypted missives

Australia on Friday proposed new laws to compel companies such as U.S. social media giant Facebook and device manufacturer Apple to provide security agencies access to encrypted messages.



Australia's proposal will require device manufacturers and technology companies to help its law enforcement agencies intercept and read messages sent by suspects.



Facebook also rejected the need to introduce the new law, insisting it already had a system in place to work alongside security agencies, while the new legislation could not be implemented on an individual basis.



While Australia is poised to become the first country to adopt laws on encrypted messages, other nations have said they will introduce similar laws.

