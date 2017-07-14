Peru's ex-President Humala jailed for up to 18 months before trial

Peru's former President Ollanta Humala and his wife turned themselves in to authorities late Thursday after a judge ordered them to spend up to 18 months in jail while prosecutors prepare charges against them for alleged money laundering.



The ruling by Judge Richard Concepcion, which triggered jeers from the couple's supporters during a public hearing that stretched over two days, marked the second time he has mandated jail time for an ex-president since a massive graft scandal in neighboring Brazil rippled into Peru.



Unlike Humala, Lula will remain free on appeal.



Humala recast himself as a more moderate leftist like Lula to win the 2011 election, following an unsuccessful 2006 presidential bid as an ally of Chavez.



Toledo and Humala rose to power on the support of those who once believed they would counter the graft and autocratic rule of the 1990-2000 government of then president Alberto Fujimori.

...