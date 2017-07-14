Attention turns to freedom of Liu Xiaobo's widow after Chinese dissident's death

Rights groups and Western governments have mourned Liu Xiaobo's death and also called for Chinese authorities to allow his wife and the rest of his family to move around freely.



Hu Jia, a fellow dissident and family friend, said Liu Xia's freedom was now a top priority for Liu Xiaobo's supporters.



Friends have also begun calling to be allowed to participate in Liu Xiaobo's funeral arrangements and support his wife and family.



More than 150 friends and supporters, including some of China's most prominent dissidents, rights lawyers and intellectuals, have also signed an open letter announcing plans for an "online memorial" to Liu.



Signatories have urged authorities to release Liu's body and allow an open funeral by his family and friends.



Ye Du, a writer and friend of Liu's, said he hoped people would be able to commemorate Liu Xiaobo, despite harsh government restrictions.

