Lawyer for US Army sergeant accused of terrorism suggests entrapment

The lawyer for a U.S. Army sergeant charged in Hawaii with trying to provide material support to Daesh (ISIS) extremists said on Thursday his client suffers from mental illness that FBI agents exploited in a "sting" operation leading to his arrest.



Questions about Ikaika Erik Kang's state of mind and the possibility of entrapment were raised by defense lawyer Birney Bervar in remarks to reporters after his client was ordered to remain in jail without bond.



According to a Federal Bureau of Investigation affidavit, Kang was reprimanded several times dating back to 2011 for threatening fellow service members and expressing extremist views while on duty.

