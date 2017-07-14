Attention turns to freedom of Liu Xiaobo's widow after Chinese dissident's death

Liu Xiaobo died on Thursday after suffering multiple organ failure.



United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein also urged China to guarantee Liu Xia freedom of movement, and allow her to travel abroad should she want to.



Hu Jia, a fellow dissident and family friend, said Liu Xia's freedom was now a top priority for Liu Xiaobo's supporters.



Taiwan-based Wu'er Kaixi, a leading figure in China's 1989 pro-democracy movement who knew Liu, made a plea to world leaders to suspend official interactions with China until Liu Xia was released.



It emphasized that Liu Xiaobo's family had a history of liver cancer and that Liu Xia and his family were involved in the treatment process and kept abreast of developments.



Friends have also begun calling to be allowed to participate in Liu Xiaobo's funeral arrangements and support his wife and family.



More than 150 friends and supporters, including some of China's most prominent dissidents, rights lawyers and intellectuals, have also signed an open letter announcing plans for an "online memorial" to Liu.



Signatories have urged authorities to release Liu's body and allow an open funeral by his family and friends.



Ye Du, a writer and friend of Liu's, said he hoped people would be able to commemorate Liu Xiaobo, despite harsh government restrictions.

...