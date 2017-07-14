Australian has thumb surgically replaced with toe

Zac Mitchell was working on a remote cattle station in Western Australia state in April when his hand was kicked by a bull and thrust against a fence, slicing off his right thumb.



Mitchell was moved to Sydney Hospital's specialist hand unit, where doctors decided that given the severity of his injury, a toe relocation was the best course of action.



Nicklin said he carries out procedures using skin grafts from the toe to reconstruct fingers or thumbs every couple of years, but to remove and transplant the entire toe is "pretty unusual".



The benefits of recreating a new thumb outweigh the downside of losing the toe, he said.

...