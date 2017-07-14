UK's easyJet sets up new airline in Austria to protect flights post-Brexit

British budget airline easyJet said Friday it would establish a new airline in Austria to protect its flying rights in the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc.



The new airline, easyJet Europe, will be headquartered in Vienna.



The new airline licence in Austria will protect these flights regardless of what happens in negotiations over the status of flights between Britain and the EU after Britain leaves the bloc in March 2019 .



EasyJet said it will re-register 110 planes to fly under the new AOC and it planned to complete this process before Britain leaves the EU.



The airline already has a Swiss licence and AOC.

