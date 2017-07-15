Family scatters jailed Chinese Nobel laureate's ashes in sea

Family members of Liu Xiaobo scattered the Nobel Peace Prize laureate's ashes into the sea on Saturday in funeral proceedings closely orchestrated by the Chinese government following his death from cancer while in custody.



Liu's supporters said the move was intended by the authoritarian government to permanently erase any traces of China's best-known political prisoner, who died Thursday at the age of 61 .



The brother, Liu Xiaoguang, is regarded by Liu's friends as having long been unsupportive of Liu's political advocacy.



The government held two briefings Saturday and provided images of the funeral and the sea burial, the latest moves in a Chinese government propaganda campaign seemingly aimed at countering criticism that Beijing has failed to handle Liu's deterioration and dying wishes in a humanitarian way.



It was positioned above a framed picture of Liu.



The government also said the couple's friends attended the ceremony, a claim that was disputed by people who have long been close to Liu. In the handout images, none among a group of people standing by the casket were identifiable as any of Liu's friends, said Mo Zhixu, a dissident writer who is friends with Liu.

...