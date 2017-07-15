US journalist, Congo rangers disappear after militia attack

An American journalist and at least nine Congolese security guards have disappeared after militia members attacked a security station in a nature reserve in northeast Congo, a local official said Saturday.



Mambasa territory administrator Alfred Bongwalanga Efoloko confirmed an attack Friday by the Mai Mai militia outside the town of Mambasa in the Okapi Wildlife Reserve, but added authorities do not yet have proof this was an abduction.



The Center for Studies of Peace and Defense of Human Rights said earlier Saturday that a journalist had disappeared with 11 park security guards.

...