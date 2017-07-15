Lighting should have alerted pilots of potential disaster

Investigators looking into the frighteningly close call involving an airliner that nearly hit planes on the ground at San Francisco International Airport will try to determine why the pilots made such a rookie mistake and nearly landed on a busy taxiway instead of the runway.



The Air Canada plane with 140 people aboard came within 100 feet of crashing onto the first two of four passenger-filled planes readying for takeoff.



Then there is the radio transmission in which one of the Air Canada pilots sounded puzzled about seeing what appeared to be the lights of other planes on the runway.



A recording of the radio calls between pilots and the control tower captured uncertainty in the Air Canada cockpit as the plane approached shortly before midnight on July 7 . One of the pilots radioed to the tower that he saw lights -- presumably other planes -- on the runway.



After a pilot apparently in one of the planes on the ground said the Air Canada jet was heading straight for the taxiway, a controller ordered the Air Canada crew to abort the landing.



Taxiway landings are rare, and most of them involve small planes.



Some airliners have mistakenly landed or taken off from taxiways.



Three passengers died after the plane's tail struck a seawall while landing on runway 28L -- next to the runway where the Air Canada jet landed.

