Venezuelans cast ballots in opposition vote

Venezuelans go to the polls Sunday in a vote organized by the opposition aimed at gauging public support for Maduro's plan to rewrite the constitution, against a backdrop of worsening political violence.



While Maduro is deeply unpopular -- with 80 percent of Venezuelans criticizing his rule, according to the Datanalisis survey firm -- he enjoys backing from some, mostly poor, parts of the population and, most importantly, from the military.



The opposition, which accuses Maduro of trying to gather dictatorial powers with the constitutional rewrite and other steps, said all was prepared for Sunday's vote.



According to Datanalisis, 70 percent of Venezuelans reject Maduro's plan for a Constituent Assembly.



Sunday's vote is being held in 2,000 polling stations across the country, and in 80 countries for Venezuelans abroad.

