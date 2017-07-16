Message service Telegram to shut some public channels after Indonesia ban

Encrypted messaging service Telegram will shut down "terrorist-related" public channels, its founder said Sunday, after Indonesia's government blocked access to the platform citing security concerns.



"Telegram is heavily encrypted and privacy-oriented, but we're no friends of terrorists," Durov said on his Telegram channel, adding he was "upset" over Indonesia's ban.



He said that since the ban, Telegram had taken steps to block certain channels reported by the Indonesian government to carry terrorism-related content.



On Sunday, the Indonesian communications ministry did not respond to requests for comment. Some users said they were able to use Telegram to send text messages.

