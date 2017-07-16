US Senate delays healthcare vote as McCain recovers from surgery

The U.S. Senate will delay its consideration of healthcare legislation while Arizona Republican Senator John McCain recuperates from surgery, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Saturday.



McConnell needs 50 "yes" votes for passage in a chamber the Republicans control by a 52-48 margin.



McCain has expressed concern about the healthcare bill but has not said how he would vote.



The 2008 Republican presidential nominee, McCain was resting comfortably at home in good condition after Friday's operation, his office said.

...