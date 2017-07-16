France sees Brexit as tool to weaken City of London: leaked memo

France is seeking to use Brexit to weaken the City of London, the British finance sector's European Union pointman warned in a leaked report published Sunday.



The leaked report, published by the Mail on Sunday tabloid, was written as a summary to ministers of a trip made by Browne to France in early July.



Browne acknowledged there may be political benefits to France of playing "bad cop" in the negotiations on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union, which began last month and are due to resume in Brussels on Monday.



Browne, who was an MP for the pro-European Liberal Democrats until 2015, served as a junior foreign office minister in former prime minister David Cameron's coalition government.



He was appointed special representative to the EU by the City of London Corporation, which represents the financial sector, in September 2015 .

...