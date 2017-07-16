Macron: My charm offensive may soften Trump's climate stance

French President Emmanuel Macron says his glamorous Paris charm offensive on Donald Trump was carefully calculated -- and may have changed the U.S. president's mind about climate change.



Macron defended his outreach to Trump, whose "America first" policies have elicited worry and disdain in Europe.



Trump has said the climate deal was unfair to U.S. business.



It was also aimed at Trump himself, who has said that Paris has been ruined by the threat of terrorism, which he ties to immigrants.

...