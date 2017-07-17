Maduro foes: Over 7 million vote in Venezuelan referendum

More than 7 million Venezuelans cast symbolic votes rejecting President Nicolas Maduro's plan to retool the constitution in a strong but not overwhelming showing that left the opposition facing tough strategic choices two weeks before the socialist leader tries to reshape the country's political system.



Sunday's vote was marred by violence when a 61-year-old woman was killed and four people wounded by gunfire after government supporters on motorcycles swarmed an opposition polling site in a church in western Caracas.



However, it fell short of the opposition's 7.7 million-vote showing in 2015 legislative elections and the 7.5 million votes that brought Maduro to power in 2013 .



David Smilde, a Tulane University expert on Venezuela, said the result would likely rally the international community even more strongly against the July 30 vote Maduro has called to elect members of the assembly that will rewrite Venezuela's 1999 constitution. The opposition says that vote has been structured to pack the constitutional assembly with government supporters and allow Maduro to eliminate the few remaining checks on his power, creating a Cuba-style system dominated by his socialist party.



Maduro called for an end to violence that he blamed on the opposition.

