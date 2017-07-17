Round 1: Brexit talks start in Brussels with 20 months to go

Barnier, who secured Davis's consent last month to the EU's broad structure for talks, wants to hold the Englishman publicly to whatever else has been agreed during the week, EU officials say.



Working groups will focus on three areas: citizens' rights; the EU demand that Britain pays some 60 billion euros ($70 billion) to cover ongoing EU budget commitments; and other loose ends, such as what happens to British goods in EU shops on Brexit Day.



One key early advance that EU officials hope for this week is for Britain to stop challenging the principle it will owe Brussels money -- though how much will have to be argued over and cannot be calculated until Britain actually leaves.



Davis and May had pressed over the past months for trade talks to start immediately but accepted the EU's sequence for negotiations last month.

...