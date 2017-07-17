Australia military powers beefed up for terror attacks

Australia's military will be given greater power to act during terror attacks, the prime minister said Monday, following a review of security forces' responses to a spate of local and international incidents.



Defence officials will also provide specialised training to police forces as part of the measures.



Although police were absolved of blame during a 2014 Sydney cafe seige, in which two hostages and the gunman were killed, an inquest found authorities had underestimated the threat of the hostage taker and recommended a review of several procedures.

