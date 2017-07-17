Australian woman shot and killed by police in Minneapolis

An Australian woman was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer at the weekend, authorities said, and the city's mayor said she was "heartsick and deeply disturbed" over the incident and promised a full investigation.



Minneapolis police on patrol are equipped with body cameras but Hodges said they were not in operation in this incident.



Police and Hodges referred questions about the details of the shooting and the investigation to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which is handling the case.

