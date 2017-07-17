Colombian soldier killed in clash with ELN rebels

In this June, 27, 2017 file photo, rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, wave white peace flags during an act to commemorate the completion of their disarmament process in Buenavista, Colombia. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)
Colombia takes big step toward peace
as rebels lay down guns
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Colombia takes big step toward peace
as rebels lay down guns
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE