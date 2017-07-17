Italy delays citizenship rights bill under migrant pressure

Italy's government has delayed a parliamentary vote on a citizenship rights bill as tensions rise over the number of migrants arriving on the country's shores.



Over 86,000 migrants have arrived so far this year, up over 10 percent compared with the same period in 2016 .



Under the proposed bill, one of the parents would have to have been legally present in Italy for five years for children born here to be granted citizenship, so it would not apply to those refused asylum and ordered to leave the country.

