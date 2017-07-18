Full Brexit negotiations open in Brussels

Britain and the EU vowed to get to the "heart of the matter" as they launched fresh Brexit negotiations in Brussels Monday, even as bitter infighting gripped the British government.



Barnier and Davis are to brief the media Thursday, when they should give political endorsement to whatever officials have managed to agree.



Dozens of officials from both sides are involved, some shuttling among meeting rooms scattered over nearly half the floors of the European Commission's 13-story Berlaymont headquarters, fueled, one said, by EU coffee and biscuits.



Finance Minister Philip Hammond, who, like May, campaigned last year to keep Britain in the EU, accused unidentified colleagues of trying to undermine what is seen as his push for a "soft Brexit" prioritizing trade rather than hard-liners' demands for controls on EU immigration or an end to EU legal oversight.

