U.S.-backed forces battle Daesh in heart of Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian fighters fought Daesh (ISIS) militants in the heart of Raqqa, the extremists' self-styled capital, Monday, as scores of civilians fled areas controlled by the group.



As it battled Daesh in Raqqa, the SDF also fought Turkish-allied Syrian forces in Ein Daqna, in the neighboring Aleppo province, according to Syrian activists and Turkish media.



The Daesh-linked Aamaq news agency said 14 SDF fighters were killed in the fighting in Raqqa Sunday alone.



The loss of Raqqa would deal a major blow to Daesh.



Pro-Syrian government forces reached the edges of the Jabal al-Bishri mountain range on Monday, after seizing the Zamla natural gas field one day earlier, the Observatory and Syrian military media reported.



Turkish troops and allied Syrian forces rolled into Syria last year in order to battle Daesh and halt the advance of the SDF.



The Russian army said in June that it was trying to verify information that its jets killed Baghdadi during a bombing raid near Raqqa.

...