Trump threatens Venezuela with 'economic actions'

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Venezuela with swift "economic actions" on Monday if its leader pushes on with an unpopular bid to change his country's constitution amid mounting condemnation.



The warning came as Venezuela's opposition coalition called a nationwide strike for Thursday to kick off a "final offensive" aimed at forcing President Nicolas Maduro from office through early elections.



Trump's stance explicitly sided with Venezuela's opposition, which accuses Maduro of trying to accumulate dictatorial powers to hang on to the reins.



Separately, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos was in Cuba -- a close ally of Venezuela -- on Monday for meetings with President Raul Castro.



On Sunday, more than a third of Venezuela's 19 million voters took part in the opposition ballot, giving an overwhelming rejection to the election of a Constituent Assembly and backing a presidential election before Maduro's term ends in 2019 .

