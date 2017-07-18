Questions remain surrounding fatal Minnesota police shooting

Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.



There were no known witnesses other than the two officers in the squad car.



In a statement Monday, the BCA said more information would be provided once the officers were interviewed.



The Star Tribune, citing three people with knowledge of the shooting, said the officers pulled into the alley in a single squad car, and Damond talked to the driver.



Officials said the officers' body cameras were not turned on and a squad car camera did not capture the shooting.



It's not clear why the officers' body cameras were not on.



Last year, 32-year-old Philando Castile was killed by an officer during a traffic stop in a nearby suburb after he told the officer he was armed.

...