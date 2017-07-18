Philippines' Duterte asks Congress to extend martial law

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte asked Congress on Tuesday to extend martial law in the southern third of the country until the end of the year, saying the rebellion there will not be quelled by July 22, the end of his 60-day martial law proclamation.



In a letter to the Senate and the House of Representatives read by his spokesman Ernesto Abella on Tuesday, Duterte said that after consulting security officials, he has concluded that the rebellion in the south will not be quelled completely by July 22 .



He asked Congress to extend martial law until Dec. 31 .

...