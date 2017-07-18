Supreme Court justice Gorsuch welcomes new citizens

A U.S. Supreme Court justice who was in favor of completely reinstating President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries welcomed new U.S. citizens on Monday, encouraging them to tolerate different points of view and respect people with whom they disagree.



Gorsuch was among three justices who said in June that the ban should be completely reinstated pending arguments before the high court, and the justice could not escape discussion of the ban during his visit to the 9th Circuit conference.



Gorsuch joined Justice Samuel Alito in a dissent written by Justice Clarence Thomas in June that said the ban, which also blocks refugees, should be completely reinstated pending arguments before the high court scheduled for October.

...