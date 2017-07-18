Italy may issue temporary visas for migrants, in "tug of war" with EU

Italy is considering issuing temporary visas that would allow migrants to travel around the European Union, its deputy foreign minister said on Tuesday, a move intended to pressure its EU neighbours to do more to help ease the migration crisis.



Asked whether migrants could be given the temporary permits, Deputy Foreign Minister Mario Giro told left-wing newspaper Il Manifesto the government was looking at all possibilities.



More than 93,000 mainly sub-Saharan African and Bangladeshi migrants have arrived by boat in southern Italy so far in 2017, a 17 percent increase on the same period last year, according to the interior ministry.



Italy angered many EU governments with a decision to offer residence permits to migrants in 2011 when violence in North Africa sent thousands fleeing to Europe.

