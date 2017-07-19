Trump making last-ditch effort after health bill collapse

President Donald Trump says it's probably time to "just let Obamacare fail" after the latest humiliating heath bill collapse in the Senate.



Trump stayed largely on the sidelines as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell struggled unsuccessfully to round up support to make good on the GOP's years of promises to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's health care law. But with McConnell's third and final effort -- on a repeal-only bill -- looking like it, too, had collapsed, Trump urged McConnell to delay a make-or-break vote until early next week.



Trump pulled a similar move in June after McConnell fell short on his first health care effort, and it yielded no apparent results. Indeed Trump seated himself between two GOP senators -- Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska -- who announced Tuesday they would oppose McConnell's efforts to move forward with the latest bill.



McConnell can lose only two votes and still move forward in the closely divided Senate.



Collins voted against the legislation in 2015 while Murkowski and Capito both supported it.



The GOP bills polled poorly, and Trump never tried to sell them to the country.

...