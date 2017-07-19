Pentagon 'concerns' over Turkey report of US forces in Syria

The Pentagon has voiced concerns to Turkey after the NATO ally's state news agency disclosed the locations of 10 US military posts in northern Syria, an official said Wednesday.



AA said the bases -- two airfields and eight military outposts -- are being used to support the Kurdish Democratic Party (PYD) and its armed wing, the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).



AA said one post in Ayn Issah town in northern Raqqa governorate housed around 200 U.S. soldiers and 75 French special forces troops.

...