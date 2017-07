(LtoR) French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray's Mayor Joachim Moyse, Archbishop of Rouen Dominique Lebrun, French president Emmanuel Macron and late French Catholic priest Jacques Hamel's sister Roselyne listen to speeches after a mass to pay tribute to French priest Father Jacques Hamel one year after he was killed by Islamist militants in an attack in the church, in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray near Rouen, France, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Charly Triballeau/Pool