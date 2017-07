This picture released by the Ukrainian presidential press service on June 1, 2015 shows Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (L) shaking hands with then newly appointed Odessa governor and former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili (R) during their meeting in Kiev. (AFP PHOTO / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / MYKOLA LAZARENKO) / AFP / Ukrainian presidential press service / MYKOLA LAZARENKO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS S