Russia expulsions won't deter US 'commitment to allies': Pence

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech next to Estonia's President Kersti Kaljulaid as they visit NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence mission and Estonian troops in Tallinn, Estonia July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE