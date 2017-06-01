Looming U.S. climate accord exit raises alarm

Reports that Donald Trump is about to quit the Paris accord drew calls Wednesday for other countries to rally round the climate pact, but also warnings from some environmentalists that it would leave the deal badly weakened. Trump will follow through on his campaign pledge to pull the United States out of the global agreement, a source briefed on the decision told Reuters.



The accord, agreed on by nearly 200 countries in 2015, aims to cut emissions blamed for global warming. The United States committed to reducing its own by 26 to 28 percent, compared with 2005 levels, by 2025 .



The big achievement of the Paris Agreement is that it was supported by all countries," he said.



At a news conference Wednesday, a government spokesman said Macron had told a Cabinet meeting France would be "very proactive" in working to ensure the Paris accord was implemented.



European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said of a U.S. pullout: "It would be disappointing but I really do not think this would change the course of mankind.

