In standing up to Trump, Europe gets its mojo back

If President Donald Trump wanted to make an impression with his first visit to Europe last week, he unquestionably succeeded.



Merkel, who faces German national elections in September, received a full minute of applause for her widely reported Sunday comments that the U.S. and U.K. could no longer be relied upon.



Having been widely seen as matching Trump at his own game in a macho series of competitive handshakes, Macron this weekend threw himself into a public faceoff with Russia's leader.



Successive U.S. leaders – particularly Trump – have long tried to persuade Europe to stand up for itself, to take more responsibility for its own defense and other issues.



With Brexit and Trump, they feel the U.S. and U.K. have taken stunningly wrong turns – and they intend to be seen filling the gap.



NATO will be the tool through which mainland Europe interacts with the United States and Britain.



Now Merkel, the most powerful politician in Europe, explicitly put Britain alongside the U.S. and Russia as countries Europe's core states could work with, but not rely on.



If and when Trump does return to Europe, it may be an even stormier visit.

