Trump’s ‘covfefe’ tweet leaves internet guessing

A midnight tweet by Donald Trump unleashed a wave of sometimes mocking speculation by internet users wondering what the U.S. president meant by writing "covfefe" in an apparently unfinished Twitter post that lingered online for hours.



One user joked that "covfefe" is already a popular name for babies in states that voted for Trump.



Merriam-Webster checked in with an eye-rolling tweet about people looking up "covfefe" on the dictionary's website.



Trump was relatively quiet on Twitter during a nine-day trip to Middle East and Europe, but resumed tweet storms after returning home Saturday.



Moments after tweeting about the "meaning of covfefe" Wednesday, he turned to Twitter again to blast the Russia probes and address a series of other issues.

...