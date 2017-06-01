Trump’s pullout from Paris deal imminent

President Donald Trump intends to make good on his campaign vow to withdraw the United States from a global pact to fight climate change, a source briefed on the decision said Wednesday, a move that promises to deepen a rift with U.S. allies.



The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Trump was working out the terms of the planned withdrawal with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, an oil industry ally and climate change doubter.



Trump has said the accord would cost the U.S. economy trillions of dollars without tangible benefit.



A U.S. decision to withdraw from the accord could further alienate American allies in Europe already wary of Trump and call into question U.S. leadership and trustworthiness on one of the world's leading issues.



Trump has already moved to dismantle Obama-era climate change regulations, including the U.S. Clean Power Plan aimed at reducing emissions from main coal-fired power plants.



Quitting the Paris accord may not resonate with members of Trump's Republican Party as much as his administration expects.

