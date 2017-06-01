8 foreign fighters killed in southern Philippines siege

Foreign fighters including Chechens and Arabs are among Muslim militants who were killed in weeklong fighting in a southern Philippine city that involved about 500 gunmen aligned with ISIS, the Philippine defense chief said Thursday.



A Philippine air force plane dropping bombs on militants killed 11 soldiers and wounded seven others in "friendly fire" as government forces were struggling to rout the assailants in Marawi, the military said.



Military chief of staff Gen. Eduardo Ano has ordered an investigation partly to prevent another incident, Padilla said, as government forces, backed by more than 30 assault aircraft, continue to advance toward the remaining positions of the militants.

