Malaysia Airlines flight returns to Melbourne after passenger tries to enter cockpit

Passengers and crew on a Malaysia Airlines flight from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur tackled a fellow passenger who attempted to enter the cockpit shouting he had a bomb, authorities and witnesses said on Thursday.



The 25-year-old man, a Sri Lankan national, was tied up with seatbelts and the flight diverted back to Melbourne following the incident shortly after takeoff late on Wednesday.



Armed police boarded the plane when it landed back in Melbourne, taking the man, who bought a plane ticket hours after being released from psychiatric care, into custody.



Malaysia Airlines said it was investigating the incident and all baggage from the flight had been re-scanned by Australian security officials before being forwarded to new flights for the passengers.

...