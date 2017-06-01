Global outrage after 'barbaric' Kabul truck bomb kills 90

President Donald Trump has condemned the "barbaric" truck-bombing in Kabul in a phone call with his Afghan counterpart, as global outrage swells over the massive blast that ripped through the diplomatic quarter, killing at least 90 and injuring hundreds.



The attack underscores spiralling insecurity in Afghanistan where the NATO-backed military, beset by soaring casualties and desertions, is struggling to beat back insurgents.



Ghani slammed the bombing, the deadliest single attack in Kabul since the Taliban were toppled from power in a 2001 U.S.-led invasion, as a "war crime".



Afghanistan's intelligence agency blamed the Taliban-allied Haqqani Network for the attack.



The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for several recent bombings in the Afghan capital, including a powerful blast targeting a NATO convoy that killed eight people earlier this month.



Wednesday's blast was the latest in a string of attacks in Kabul.

